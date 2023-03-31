Quantfury Token Price Hits $9.69 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00034053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $96.90 million and $36,304.17 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.69454916 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,466.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

