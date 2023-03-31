Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $152,063.29 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.