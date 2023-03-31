Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Financial Review

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 591.49%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -1.13 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

