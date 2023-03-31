QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.63 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

