QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.01

QUASA (QUA) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, QUASA has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $129.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00201545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,252.12 or 0.99951380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187222 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $237.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.