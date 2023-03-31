Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,248,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after buying an additional 281,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 1,106,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 190,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

