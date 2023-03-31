Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ RANI opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.96 and a quick ratio of 20.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,761,403 shares in the company, valued at $41,176,944.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 45,354 shares of company stock worth $263,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

