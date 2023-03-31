Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.40. 321,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,045,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

