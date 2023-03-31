Ravencoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.67 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $322.64 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,374,391,556 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

