RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1,587.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.36. 176,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.95.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
