Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 704.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.23. 11,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,122. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

