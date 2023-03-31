Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 847 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $27,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. 54,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,497. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

