Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.75. The stock had a trading volume of 295,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,453. The company has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

