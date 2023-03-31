Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 133,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $97.84. 502,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,724. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.