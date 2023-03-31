Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE CYH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 232,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,299. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $657.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.