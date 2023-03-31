Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.79. 7,704,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,124,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

