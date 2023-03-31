Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.07. 523,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,489. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

