Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

RRR opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

