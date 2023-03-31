Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNSDF opened at $43.50 on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

