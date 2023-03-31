Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. AlphaValue raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

