Request Price Hits $0.0978 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $97.74 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00202442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,424.75 or 1.00064760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09648149 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,593,605.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.