Research Analysts Set Expectations for RCM Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

