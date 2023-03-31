Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

3/29/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $295.00.

3/20/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/27/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/24/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $247.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Microsoft was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $269.73 to $259.47. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $283.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average is $246.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

