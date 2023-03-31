Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 199,128 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 29,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

