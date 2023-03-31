Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,062 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,356. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

