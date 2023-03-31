Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

BSMQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.76. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

