Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average of $240.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

