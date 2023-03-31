Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.53% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

COMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,890. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

