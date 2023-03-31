Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,803 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,840 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

