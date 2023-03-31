Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.