Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,268 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $99,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $58.08 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.96%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

