RHS Financial LLC Buys 3,872 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EELV. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares during the period.

EELV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. 37,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $953.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

