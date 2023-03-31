RHS Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 305.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPSE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 14,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,787. The firm has a market cap of $311.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $45.11.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.