RHS Financial LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 399.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,997,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,032. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

