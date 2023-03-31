RHS Financial LLC Invests $993,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.10% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $43,458,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 890,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 732,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $16,930,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 232,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,119. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $812.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

