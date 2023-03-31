RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 547,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,657. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

