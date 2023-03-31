RHS Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,552 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,767,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $122.61.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

