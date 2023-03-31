RHS Financial LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,856,868,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,904,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 708.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 73,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 147,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,424. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

