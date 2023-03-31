RHS Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 165,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 387,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,144 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

