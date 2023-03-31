Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells $15,960.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $15,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.84. 1,012,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,527. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.82.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
