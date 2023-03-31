Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells $15,960.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $15,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.84. 1,012,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,527. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 71,786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.