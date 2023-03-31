Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $72.49 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $72.49 million and approximately $601,270.62 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.