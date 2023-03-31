Richard W. Mott Sells 38,498 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 38,498 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 509,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,494. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.10.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

