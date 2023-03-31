Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 6.5%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 19,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 40,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

