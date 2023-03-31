Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

