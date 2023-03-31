Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Rockshield Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

