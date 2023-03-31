Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $162.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

