Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.80. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 2,368,792 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.67) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

