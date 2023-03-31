Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 7,220 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

