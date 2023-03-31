Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

