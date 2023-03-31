Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 580.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.
Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $118.36.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.